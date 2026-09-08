Education Minister Reports Decline in Teacher Resignations

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, has announced a decline in teacher resignations this year compared with 2025

She confirmed that fewer than 300 teachers submitted resignations between July and August, which she noted is traditionally the peak period for educator departures.

“That is less than last year. So we actually have less resignations in the system,” Minister Morris Dixon said.

She made the announcement during the official opening of the newly established Hydel Cumberland High School on Monday (September 7) at the Cumberland campus in Portmore, St. Catherine.

To address existing vacancies, Senator Morris Dixon noted that approximately 1,000 trained teachers who have graduated from teachers’ colleges are available for deployment to schools across the island.

She further highlighted that the Ministry has put protocols in place to facilitate the return of teachers on extended leave to the classroom, should they choose to do so.

“There are many avenues that we have put in place to deal with it. But I think one of the encouraging things is we have less resignations than in previous years,” the Education Minister reiterated.