Education Minister Lauds School Cooks

School cooks are being recognised as important contributors to student development, as the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information continues efforts to strengthen nutrition support in schools across Jamaica.

Portfolio Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, underscored the critical role that cooks play in supporting students’ health, well-being and academic success.

She made the remarks while addressing a session on ‘Building a Resilient Education System in Partnership with the Diaspora’, during the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, on Monday (June 15).

The Minister noted that school nutrition remains an important component of the Government’s whole-child approach to education and pointed to ongoing efforts to equip cooks with the skills needed to provide healthier meals for students.

“We’re also training our cooks. Our cooks got certified,” Senator Morris Dixon said.

She added that school cooks should be viewed as valued members of the education team, given their direct impact on student well-being and learning outcomes.

“We’re telling them that you’re not just a cook; you’re an important part of the education process,” the Minister said.

The training initiative forms part of a partnership between the Ministry and HEART/NSTA Trust that has facilitated the preparation and certification of more than 300 school cooks across the island.

The programme is aimed at strengthening school-feeding services and supporting the delivery of healthier, more balanced meals for students.

Senator Morris Dixon further indicated that participants in the programme are formally recognised for completing the training.

The Minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the nutritional quality of meals served in schools through the implementation of the National School Nutrition Policy.

“We’ve also done new meals, and we’ve done meal plans to show them that you can stretch the money very far and get vegetables incorporated,” Senator Morris Dixon said.

Additionally, the Ministry has been encouraging greater use of fruits and vegetables in school meals and expanding school garden projects to support nutrition initiatives.

Senator Morris Dixon maintained that proper nutrition remains essential to student achievement and overall development, noting that efforts to improve educational outcomes must also address students’ physical well-being.