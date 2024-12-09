Education Minister Focused on Ensuring Robust Early-Childhood System That Creates Foundation for Academic Success

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, says equipping young learners with the foundational skills for academic success, including literacy and numeracy, is a priority of the Ministry.

Speaking to JIS News during a recent visit to the Green Island High School in Hanover, Senator Morris Dixon highlighted the importance of ensuring a robust early-childhood system to prevent the need for remedial education at the secondary level.

“Children in high school should not be doing remedial work or playing catch-up. They should have already been prepared at the early-childhood level. This is not just an educational issue; it is about setting the stage for lifelong learning and success,” she said.

Dr. Morris Dixon noted that the formative years of a child’s life are crucial for their cognitive and social development.

She pointed out that literacy and numeracy skills acquired during these early years can significantly influence a child’s future academic performance.

“Numeracy and literacy are not merely subjects; they are the building blocks of education. If we fail to address these areas early on, we risk creating a generation that struggles to keep up,” she contended.

The Minister said that her vision for a strengthened early-childhood education system includes a comprehensive review of current programmes and initiatives aimed at enhancing literacy and numeracy.

Senator Morris Dixon said that the Ministry will collaborate with educators, parents, and community organisations to develop targeted strategies that ensure all children have access to quality early-education resources.

“We need to ensure that every child is reached early and given the tools they need to succeed,” she emphasised.

“We cannot afford to let our children lag at the primary and high-school levels. This is a collective responsibility and we must act decisively. Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping young minds.

We must invest in their professional development to enhance the quality of education our children receive,” Senator Morris Dixon explained.

The Minister said that she intends to launch initiatives aimed at educating parents about the significance of engaging with their children in literacy and numeracy activities at home.

“Parents are a child’s first teachers. We need to empower them with the knowledge and tools to support their children’s learning journey,” she said.

The Minister’s commitment to early-childhood education aligns with global trends that recognise the importance of investing in the early years.

Research consistently shows that children who receive a strong foundation in literacy and numeracy are more likely to succeed academically and socially in later years.