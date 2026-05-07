Education Minister Extends Special Commendation to Teachers

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, has commended teachers islandwide for going above and beyond their call of duty as the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day 2026.

“They deliver more than lessons every day. They are more than just your teacher. Given what we have in our society, in our communities, in our families, they have to take on additional roles. They are family members. They have done so with so much pride and joy, and they just never forget about our children,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

She was speaking on Wednesday (May 6), at a Post-Cabinet Press Briefing held at Jamaica House in Kingston.

The Minister extended special commendations to teachers in western Jamaica who, despite sustaining personal losses during the passage of Hurricane Melissa, have remained steadfast in their commitment for their students.

“Yesterday I spoke to some teachers who still have not been able to recover. They are still struggling but they are going to school every single day and doing the best for their children who, too, are traumatised. And so, we thank them for that work on this Teachers’ Day, and we continue to honour them,” Dr. Morris Dixon shared.

She maintained that respecting and supporting teachers remains a priority, as they are vital in the Ministry’s mandate of establishing a strong academic foundation for students to reach their full potential.

“I again want to just say Happy Teachers’ Day to all our teachers. Thank you, thank you, thank you for the work that you continue to do and the service that you provide to our country,” the Education Minister added.

Teachers’ Day is being observed as part of Education Week 2026, running from May 3 to 9.