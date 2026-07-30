Education Minister Encouraged by Progress of School Repairs

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, is reporting progress in the rehabilitation of several schools that were significantly impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

The positive outlook follows a tour of institutions in Westmoreland where work is under way to repair and rebuild classrooms.

She noted that while some projects are moving more quickly than others, she is encouraged by the progress.

“I went to Unity Primary School, Petersfield Primary and Infant, and Coke’s View Primary and Infant. I saw some encouraging work being done,” Dr. Morris Dixon said during Wednesday’s (July 29) post-Cabinet press conference at Jamaica House.

She noted that the Unity Primary School project is $990 million.

“That school is completely being rebuilt and they’re adding new classrooms. Everything will not be ready for September, but we’re putting in place as much as possible,” she stated.

At Petersfield Primary and Infant, $302 million is being spent to undertake the necessary repairs and erect new classrooms. The institution lost an entire classroom block during the hurricane.

“I was there in May and the school was in a really bad shape. I was able to see significant progress from May. In another two weeks, they will have the roof up; most of the existing structure… will be ready,” Senator Morris Dixon said.

Turning to Coke’s View Primary and Infant, where $700 million has been budgeted for repairs, Senator Morris Dixon said that the Ministry will be intervening to speed up the pace of works.

“That one isn’t moving as quickly as the others, and there’s a lot more work to be done,” she pointed out.

Senator Morris Dixon said that the Ministry will continue to monitor the work being done and will soon publish a list of schools being repaired, the work that is being undertaken at those schools, the value of the contracts, who the contractor is, and the level of progress being made on each project.

“We have to be transparent in terms of what’s happening in our schools, and we will be transparent throughout the process… and as I said, because so many of the schools need complete rebuild, they’re not all going to be finished for September. Work will be continuing throughout the period,” she stated.

The Education Minister noted that most of the principals at impacted schools already have contingency plans that will be implemented until the repairs are complete.

“They’re happy because they know they’re going to get a better school at the end of it. It may mean additional time but they’re going to get a better facility, and that’s really what matters,” she said.