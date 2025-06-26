Education Minister Emphasises STEM’s Central Role in National Development

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, is emphasising the pivotal role of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in shaping Jamaica’s future and advancing national development, describing it as “the lifeblood of innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic resilience in the 21st century”.

The Minister’s remarks were delivered by Project Lead and Transformation Officer for the Ministry’s Transforming Education for National Development (TREND) initiative, Dr. Venesse Morrison-Leon, during the official press launch of the University of Technology (UTech) STEM Summer Camp at the institution’s Western Jamaica Campus in Montego Bay on Wednesday (June 25).

Senator Morris Dixon said the Ministry remains, “steadfast in our mission to transform education for national development”, citing TREND as a central pillar of this commitment.

TREND is the Government’s flagship initiative to modernise and strengthen the island’s education system in alignment with the country’s long-term National Development Plan – Vision 2030 Jamaica.

“We will not be left behind. We have outfitted labs, created smart rooms, and will be building STEM schools to ensure that Jamaican children are given the training and resources to be among the best,” the Minister stated.

In this regard, Senator Morris Dixon expressed confidence that the UTech STEM Summer Camp will be life-changing for participating high-school students, many of whom, she noted, have had limited exposure to structured STEM education.

Describing the summer camp theme – ‘Think. Collaborate. Innovate. Grow. Be Resilient’ – as both timely and empowering, the Minister emphasised that the initiative embodies the Ministry’s commitment to holistic, future-ready education.

“When we think about growing… learning is not static. It is a journey, a process of self-discovery and discipline. So, students will grow, not only in knowledge but in confidence, ambition and self-belief,” Senator Morris Dixon said.

The Minister also urged participating students to embrace the opportunity fully, reminding them that their presence was no accident: “You are here because we are committed to unlocking doors that may have seemed closed.”

She expressed gratitude to the parents and stakeholders attending the launch, noting that their presence and encouragement send a powerful message – that education matters and that the future of Jamaica’s youth is worth every investment.

“The STEM Summer Camp is a model of inclusive, forward-thinking education [which] we must continue to champion across this island,” Minister Morris Dixon emphasised.

The camp is slated for July 7 to 18 at UTech’s Western Campus, and July 14 to 25 at the Papine Campus in St. Andrew.

It reflects the University’s commitment to empowering youth through hands-on engagement with robotics, artificial intelligence, science, and mathematics.