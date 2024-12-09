Education Minister Emphasises Significance of Effective Leadership at Any Level

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, says effective leadership at any level is critical in deciding success or failure within an organisation.

Senator Morris Dixon, during a recent visit to the Green Island High School in Hanover, as part of a tour of schools in Region Four, which includes the parishes of St. James, Hanover, and Westmoreland, underscored the invaluable role of effective leadership in shaping the educational landscape.

“Leadership is critical to the overall success of an institution,” the Minister said, highlighting the impressive progress made at Green Island High.

“With strong leadership and a dedication to innovation, Green Island High School serves as a shining example of what is possible when a community comes together to support its youth,” the Minister added.

She praised the collaborative efforts of the principal, teachers, and the school Board, noting that their unified vision is evident in the school’s achievements.

The Minister pointed to Green Island’s impressive achievements in the performing arts, expressing her delight at the school’s dedication to this area.

She argued that the arts play an essential role in fostering creativity and self-expression among students.

Senator Morris Dixon also noted that the performing arts not only enhance students’ educational experiences but equip them with valuable skills that can be leveraged in various career paths.

Minister Morris Dixon also highlighted the importance of technology in education, pointing out that the future of Jamaica’s students hinges on their ability to embrace innovative tools and methods.

“Technology is the future, and our students need to be equipped with the skills that will make them competitive in a global marketplace,” she emphasised.

The Minister praised Green Island High for its forward-thinking initiatives, which she believes are crucial for preparing students for the demands of the 21st century.

“It is clear that the teachers at Green Island High are dedicated to their students’ success. Their commitment to fostering a love for learning is evident in the positive interactions I witnessed today,” she added.

The Minister noted that her visit to the region comes at a time when the Jamaican education system is undergoing significant changes, with a renewed focus on improving outcomes for all students.

She said that by showcasing successful models like Green Island High School, she hopes to inspire other institutions to adopt similar approaches that prioritise leadership, innovation and collaboration.

“We must continue to invest in our schools and our teachers, as they are the backbone of our education system. Together, we can build a brighter future for our children,” Senator Morris Dixon added.