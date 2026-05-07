Education Minister Confident In HEART/NSTA Trust’s New Leadership

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, has expressed confidence that the administrative challenges at the HEART/NSTA Trust will be resolved under new leadership.

During Wednesday’s (May 6) Post-Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House, the Minister officially introduced attorney-at-law, Camille Facey, as the institution’s new Chair.

Dr. Morris Dixon noted that the leadership change aligns with efforts to streamline operations, particularly addressing lecturer availability and inconsistent programme start dates.

She emphasised that these improvements are critical as the HEART/NSTA Trust expands its tuition free offerings up to Level 5.

“We have been looking at that, and we have to make it a lot more streamlined and very easy for you to know when courses are going to start, and have the application process be a lot smoother and simpler. All of that is the purview of HEART… at the administrative level. What we’re asking the Board to do is to make sure that that is, in fact, the case,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

The Minister further emphasised that Mrs. Facey’s governance experience, along with her leadership at the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), will help bridge the gap between training and industry needs.

She noted that this expertise will guide the development of course offerings up to Level 5 – equivalent to a bachelor’s degree, ensuring that graduates are equipped to meet the specific demands of the private sector.

“They need to know where the world is going, what courses they should do, what skills they need for the future… so the private sector is going to be very important,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

She maintained that in addressing the administrative issues at HEART, the aim is to provide students with clearer guidance and stronger support.

The Minister added that the goal is to ensure students registering online receive clear guidance on the most suitable courses, enabling them to earn and effectively provide for their families.