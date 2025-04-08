Education Minister Commends Skills Training Programme at Alphansus Davis High

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, has hailed the technical and vocational training programme at Alphansus Davis High School, noting that it is equipping students with the skills needed for the workforce.

She was speaking with JIS News during a tour of the institution in Clarendon on Thursday (April 3), where she observed students engaged in skills training, including a welding programme where they are making furniture to be used across the school system.

“It was amazing to see them, young men and women, working in the welding plant and doing fantastic work there,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

“I saw their cosmetology programme, which is excellent. I met one of their budding chefs in the food and nutrition area, and he was about to make a carrot croissant and that was so great to see,” she added.

She noted that in addition to the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) passes, the students are leaving secondary school with HEART/NSTA Trust certification.

“This is absolutely amazing, which means that they are ready for the world of work; they can make money right away, right after leaving. That is the kind of thing we want to have across the education system, where our students are learning practical skills,” the Minister said, emphasising that the Ministry wants to infuse more skills training in the schools.

Dr. Morris Dixon said that the Ministry will be encouraging more of schools to engage with HEART to certify students in technical areas to enhance their employment.

“You saw how alive those students were because they are doing something that is valuable. They are using their hands; they get a stipend at the same time. It’s so [good] to be in high school and getting a stipend for work that you’re doing and contributing to the development of the country,” she pointed out.

Alphansus Davis High School, which was established more than 50 years ago, has an enrolment of over 1,500 students from Clarendon, Manchester, St. Ann and Trelawny.