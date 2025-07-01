Education Minister Commends Improvements at Louise Bennett-Coverley Primary

Creative strategies being undertaken at the Louise Bennett-Coverley Primary School that have improved academic outcomes, particularly for boys, are being praised by Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.

The learning strategies include targeted student support to address the specific needs of pupils; a mentorship programme for boys; and consistent value-added learning, where progress is measured and tracked over time.

“The school is working, and I applaud the creativity and the programmes,” Senator Morris Dixon said at the school-leaving ceremony held recently at the institution in Gordon Town, St. Andrew. “I love the fact that you have the all-boys class and… a mentorship programme for our boys,” she added.

Principal of the school, Sheena Taylor-Morgan, commended the graduates for their resilience and growth.

“You will not all pursue the same path or have the same achievements… but when all is said and done, you should all strive to be great in your own way so that your family, community and society as a whole will be better for it,” she said.

Providing details about the support being provided to the boys, she noted that at the beginning of grade six, the school launched a mentorship programme for the all-boys class, consisting of 11 students, to assist with learning, behaviour, and social skills. They were mentored by an alumni ambassador.

Highlighting the growth over the year, she said that in grade five, all the students in the all-boys class had one or more ‘Beginning’ on their profile. By grade six, only three of the boys were designated as ‘Beginning’, and by [by the end of] grade six, only one remained at that level for mathematics,” she said.

In addition, “three of the boys attained ‘Proficient’ in one subject in grade five, while five of the boys attained ‘Proficient’ in two or more subjects in grade six,” she emphasised.

“This is what you call adding value; moving our students from where they were academically to a point of marked improvement. We are not only about high-school placement but more so the value we add to every student under our care,” Ms. Taylor-Morgan emphasised.

She thanked the school’s staff and parents for their continued support. “From providing assistance with homework, support for lunch money and other critical inputs, you have played your part; you have done well. We salute you and celebrate this momentous occasion with you,” added the principal.

She noted the importance of collective effort, adding that, “Transformation requires cooperation, diligence, and dedication… teamwork can make the dream work”.

Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, who donated 10 fans to the school, congratulated the graduates.

“I am so proud of you, graduating class of 2025,” she said.

During the ceremony, tablet computers were presented to Most Improved Student, Chadrick Bailey, and Top Student, Shakeria Stewart.