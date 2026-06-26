Education Minister Celebrates with Students of Park Mountain Primary School

To celebrate the outstanding performance of Primary Exit Profile (PEP) students of Park Mountain Primary and Infant School in St. Elizabeth, Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, visited the institution on Thursday, June 25.

The visit was particularly special, as 11-year-old Jasonnia Beadle of the school had emerged as Jamaica’s top primary school student in the PEP examinations.

Dr. Morris Dixon celebrated the achievement by donating a laptop to both Jasonnia, the school’s Head Girl, as well as the school’s Head Boy, Najhay Nish, who secured a spot at Munro College.

The Minister said that both students alongside their peers were proof that talent and potential exist across every part of Jamaica, regardless of how remote or rural the community might be.

“I’m so glad you get to be highlighted, to get all this publicity because it was hard work. It’s not just something that just happened. It is something that has taken place because of the leadership and the school community,” Dr. Morris Dixon outlined.

She praised the students’ maturity and confidence, noting that their comments reflected the quality of teaching and preparation taking place at the school, despite the impact of Hurricane Melissa in October last year.

The Minister also commended the principal, the school Board and the teaching staff for transforming the institution into an “elite school”.

She noted that the school’s Mathematics and English initiatives, which she observed during a previous visit, have clearly borne fruit and that this achievement is a direct result of deliberate actions and strong leadership.

“So, what I’ve learned from interacting with the head boy and the head girl, who is that number-one primary student, is that success can be had in our schools where we put in the initiatives,” Dr. Morris Dixon explained.

“Also, the parents are very involved, the PTA is here and involved, and that says a lot. So, you have a school with excellent leadership, you have excellent teachers, you have a community that is involved – that is how we get success,” she added.

Dr. Morris Dixon pointed out that the Government remains committed to supporting schools across the island, so that more students can realise their potential and achieve academic excellence.