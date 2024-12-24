Education Minister Celebrates Outstanding Staff

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, has commends the Ministry’s hardworking staff for their contribution to the educational landscape over the past year.

She noted that their work is critical to Jamaica’s advancement.

Senator Morris Dixon was addressing the annual staff awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of team members from the Ministry’s various departments and entities.

The function, held on Thursday (December 19) at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston, also recognised recent retirees.

“This year’s awards ceremony, under the theme ‘Celebrating Our Legacy and Legends: Yesterday’s Wisdom and Today’s Stars’, is made even more special as we honour our recent retirees. Today, we honour the performance achievements of our staff and the wisdom of those who have left a significant mark on our Ministry, and we are so proud to acknowledge all your years of service,” she said.

This year, a total of 755 individuals were eligible for performance-based awards under the Ministry’s Performance Management and Appraisal System (PMAS).

“The recognition and awards component of PMAS remains at the heart of this ceremony and we take pride in those who have met and exceeded their planned targets and demonstrated both the core and technical competencies that make us who we are as a Ministry,” the Minister said.

“We applaud your commitment to excellence, your attention to detail and your dedication to fulfilling the mission of the Ministry”, she added.