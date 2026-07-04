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Education Minister Attends Ebony Grove High Schools’ Graduation Ceremony – Photos Only

July 4, 2026
Education
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Education Minister Attends Ebony Grove High Schools’ Graduation Ceremony – Photos Only
Photo: Contributed
Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (left), is being shown a bottle of hot pepper sauce produced under the Ebony Grove High School's agro-processing programme by Principal of the institution, Marjorie Manning. Occasion was the recent graduation ceremony held at the institution's campus in Clarendon.
Education Minister Attends Ebony Grove High Schools’ Graduation Ceremony – Photos Only
Photo: Contributed
Principal of Ebony Grove High School, Marjorie Manning (right), presents the Principal's Award for Excellence to graduate Lillian Allen. Occasion was the 2026 graduation ceremony held recently at the school's campus in Clarendon.
Education Minister Attends Ebony Grove High Schools’ Graduation Ceremony – Photos Only
Photo: Contributed
Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, presents a certificate of excellence to Delano Rose (left), at the Ebony Grove High School's graduation ceremony, held recently at the institution's campus in Clarendon.
Last Updated: July 4, 2026