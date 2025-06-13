Education Minister Applauds St. Ann Schools for Tech-Driven Excellence

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, has commended schools in St. Ann for their exemplary programmes and innovative integration of technology into the teaching and learning process.

Speaking with JIS News following a tour of six schools in the parish on Thursday (June 12), Senator Morris Dixon highlighted several standout features, chief among them the remarkable use of technology at St. Hilda’s Diocesan High School for Girls.

“They are using technology to an extent that most schools do not… [they have] these smart rooms. [During the visit] there was a class that was happening with someone in Kingston and it was being beamed into the classroom there. That was just extraordinary, to see the use of technology,” she said.

Senator Morris Dixon additionally visited Muirhouse Primary School, Brown’s Town High, York Castle High, Discovery Bay Primary and Discovery Bay High.

She also commended York Castle High for its exemplary use of technology, particularly through its standout robotics, automotive, and building construction programmes.

“I know York Castle, because I go to some of the robotics competitions and I always see them competing. They’re one of the best robotics teams we have in Jamaica.

“To see, for example, their automotive programme and their building construction programme… and to see the school-based assessments (SBAs) and the level that the children are at [is impressive],” the Minister said.

She further noted that, “the children at York Castle are doing all the electrical work for the school; they’re [also] doing the plumbing work, [and] it’s just amazing to see”.

Meanwhile, Senator Morris Dixon commended Brown’s Town High for their robust school furniture making initiative.

“At Brown’s Town High School, we saw TVET [technical and vocational education and training] in action. These are young people who are building desks and chairs to deploy across the entire system. That was just brilliant to see,” she indicated.

Member of Parliament for St. Ann North Western, Krystal Lee, expressed sincere appreciation to the Minister for visiting the schools and for her thoughtful engagement with each institution’s faculty to understand their specific needs.