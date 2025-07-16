Education Minister Applauds Private-sector and Community Support for Jamaica’s Schools

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, has commended private sector and community stakeholders for their growing role in supporting Jamaica’s education system.

Addressing a School Leadership Conference for principals, vice principals and senior educators from Clarendon, held at Bahia Principe Resort in St. Ann on Tuesday (July 15), Senator Morris Dixon praised the contributions of private-sector entities for supporting the conference and ongoing initiatives possible, including the donation of laptop computers to high schools.

“That was amazing for them (high schools), and they continue to support. We’re now moving to… get devices and more smart boards to all of our primary schools. One of the things we really want to do in the Ministry is to have more tangible areas of support to you, principals, the senior teachers, as you do your work,” she told the educators.

Senator Morris Dixon also acknowledged the valuable contributions of government agencies and corporate sponsors, noting that the growing collaboration between the public and private sectors reflects a shared national responsibility.

“[This] says to me that corporate [entities] understand that they have a role to play now. We believe that all of Jamaica has to be a part of this effort we are on to improve our education system,” she stated.

Senator Morris Dixon said the Ministry plans to expand its reward framework with support from the business community.

“We want to celebrate you in bigger ways, financially and otherwise. We’ve already started through the PSOJ (Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica), and we’re going to continue… because we believe we need to… truly celebrate you and to reward you for that work,” she told the educators.