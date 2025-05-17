Education Leaders Champion Playtime as Key to Child Development

Education stakeholders are underscoring the importance of playtime in the development of the nation’s children.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, asserts that young children’s brains require playtime.

“So often, we tell our children to just focus on the schoolwork. But play is an important part of their development, and it helps them with their gross motor skills. It also gives them an outlet when they’re stressed or when other things are going on, and it teaches them how to cooperate and be in groups,” she said.

Dr. Morris Dixon along with officials from United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Jamaica and the National Education Trust (NET) visited Calabar Infant, Primary and Junior High School in Kingston, in observance of National Children’s Day on Friday (May 16).

They engaged with the students in the Infant Department, using Imagination Playground Blue Blocks provided by UNICEF, skipping ropes, chalk and hula hoops.

“I remind parents, play is important. Let our children have the time to be children,” Senator Morris Dixon urged.

Head of the Infant Department, Marguerite Ellis, expressed gratitude for the toys, books, craft items and stationery, which were donated by NET.

“Every little goes a long way. Our aim here, in the Infant Department, is to develop well-rounded individuals and encourage children to be their best selves. Through play, they learn to develop their cognitive skills, their gross motor skills and their psychomotor development,” Ms. Ellis said.

She added that play encourages children to use their imagination, explore vocabulary and communication with each other.

“They also learn empathy, they learn problem-solving and creative expressions,” Ms. Ellis further shared.

Meanwhile, UNICEF Deputy Country Representative, Mohammad Mohiuddin, said the agency was proud to be a part of the initiative.

The play materials they provided are designed to spark creativity and encourage collaborative play.

“I am really excited to see the children’s participation, their courage and their confidence about play,” Mr. Mohiuddin said.