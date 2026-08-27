ECC Committed to Child Development Assessment

The Early Childhood Commission (ECC) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing child development assessment through the Ages and Stages Questionnaire – Jamaica (ASQ J).

This is a culturally adapted screening tool designed to give parents and educators a clearer understanding of children’s developmental progress.

Manager of the Early Childhood Development Services Assessment Unit, ECC, Louri Ann Robotham, explained that the ASQ J is an adaptation of the internationally recognised Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ), modified to reflect Jamaica’s cultural context.

“It is not a test but rather a screening tool that helps us to see how children are developing in areas such as communication, personal and social skills, and growth and fine motor abilities,” she explained.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on August 26, Ms. Robotham noted that the ASQ J complements the Jamaica School Readiness Assessment (JSRA), which captures teachers’ year long observations of children’s growth in the classroom.

While the JSRA provides a teacher’s perspective, the ASQ J engages families directly, allowing children to demonstrate skills in a natural play environment.

Activities such as catching a ball, colouring, or expressing themselves through speech are observed and recorded to measure developmental milestones.

The ECC is working to dispel myths and anxieties surrounding the process.

“We reassure parents that participation does not mean something is wrong with their child. Instead, it gives us clues about where a child is developmentally and how best to support them,” Ms. Robotham said.

She added that participation is voluntary and requires parental consent, but the ultimate goal remains the well being of the child.

“We want the very best for all the children of Jamaica,” she affirmed.

Parents receive immediate reports with clear explanations and are guided on how to encourage skill development at home.

Where children fall below the cutoff scores, the ECC recommends further evaluation and, in the interim, develops Individual Learning Support Plans tailored to each child.

These plans are supported by field officers, community relations officers, development officers, and inspectors, ensuring collaboration between home and school.

Ms. Robotham underscored the importance of inclusivity in early-childhood education.

“We want children to feel that they belong, regardless of their abilities or background. When home and school work together, learning outcomes improve, and children thrive in environments that are caring, supportive, and inclusive,” she said.

The ECC is calling on families, schools, and communities to strengthen partnerships, reinforcing the national commitment to build stronger minds and safer futures for Jamaica’s children.