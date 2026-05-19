Eastern Sons Summit Shapes Boys for Future Leadership

Young boys from across St. Thomas, Portland, and St. Mary were encouraged to embrace their potential and pursue purposeful lives during the third staging of the Eastern Sons Boy Power Summit, held on May 14 at Bath Primary School under the theme ‘Today’s Learners… Tomorrow’s Leaders’.

The initiative, conceptualised in St. Thomas and spearheaded by Programme Coordinator, Jody Brown, continues to provide a platform for mentorship, leadership development, and personal growth for boys.

Hosted with support from the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, the summit featured motivational presentations, hands-on activities, government agency booths, and community engagement – all aimed at empowering young males and reinforcing their value within society.

Delivering the keynote address, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Marlon Morgan, commended the organisers for sustaining the initiative over the past three years.

“This boys symposium is a good initiative. It is one that, as a Ministry, we encourage [and] support… because affirming our boys, helping to develop and instruct them in the way they should go… are important because our boys will go on to become the men and leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

Senator Morgan noted that as young women continue to excel and make their mark in society, it is equally important for boys to be equipped to become responsible and supportive partners and leaders.

He further urged the students not to allow their rural location to limit their ambitions or confidence.

“Not because you are out in rural Jamaica… means that you are any less than or any less in terms of potential than your peers anywhere else in Jamaica,” Senator Morgan said

“As long as you put your shoulder to the wheel, apply yourself, listen to what your teacher says, follow the instructions, and be diligent in doing your schoolwork, you too can build character and go on to be a good version of yourself as a young adult and later into adulthood,” he added.

The Parliamentary Secretary further encouraged the boys to remain curious and actively explore their interests and talents.

“Consider what it is that you are interested in, what it is that you have natural talents and aptitude for and explore, because you are at that age where you are developing perspectives, you are developing character, you are developing your interests,” Senator Morgan stated.