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Eastern Region Assize Church Service 2026 (PHOTOS)

September 13, 2026
Justice and Constitutional Affairs
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Eastern Region Assize Church Service 2026 (PHOTOS)
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck (fourth right) joins members of the judiciary in worship, at the Eastern Region Assize Church Service held at the East Queen Street Baptist Church, in Kingston today (September 13). The event was held under the theme 'Embracing Justice: Restoring Righteousness and Hope'.
Eastern Region Assize Church Service 2026 (PHOTOS)
Photo: Michael Sloley
Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes addresses the Eastern Region Assize Church Service held at the East Queen Street Baptist Church, in Kingston today (September 13). The event was held under the theme 'Embracing Justice: Restoring Righteousness and Hope'.
Eastern Region Assize Church Service 2026 (PHOTOS)
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck (second right) joins Director of Public Prosecutions, Claudette Thompson (right), Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes (third right), President of the Court of Appeal of Jamaica, Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop (fifth left) and other members of the judiciary, at the Eastern Region Assize Church Service held at the East Queen Street Baptist Church, in Kingston today (September 13). The event was held under the theme 'Embracing Justice: Restoring Righteousness and Hope'.
Eastern Region Assize Church Service 2026 (PHOTOS)
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck addresses the Eastern Region Assize Church Service held at the East Queen Street Baptist Church, in Kingston today (September 13). The event was held under the theme 'Embracing Justice: Restoring Righteousness and Hope'.
Last Updated: September 13, 2026