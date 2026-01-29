Earthquake Unit Dispels Myth

The Earthquake Unit is seeking to dispel the common myth that hot temperatures or weather conditions cause earthquakes as the country prepares to close out Earthquake Awareness Month at the end of January.

Addressing a recent JIS Think Tank, on Earthquake Awareness, Scientific Officer at the Earthquake Unit, Karleen Black, said seismic activity originates deep within the Earth’s crust and is driven by natural geological forces that are unaffected by conditions at the surface.

“The forces that are ongoing and generating these earthquakes are occurring so, so deep in the crust, you know – 15, 20, even 100 kilometres down – that the weather at the surface is not going to affect them,” Ms. Black said.

She also reminded Jamaicans that while earthquakes are a natural hazard, their impacts can be significantly reduced through planning and preparedness.

“[An earthquake] can trigger many other hazards, such as tsunamis, landslides, liquefaction, and even fire. It is imperative, as you make your plans for the earthquake, and especially for evacuation, if you need to leave your location, that you also plan for these other hazards. So, if you’re on the coast, plan for tsunami,” the Scientific Officer advised.

The Earthquake Unit continues to work with stakeholders to build national resilience through public education and disaster preparedness initiatives.