Early Childhood Cross-Sectional Oversight Body Reestablished

The Early Childhood Development Cross-Sectional Oversight Body has been reestablished with 13 members and chaired by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe.

The body is charged with coordinating and monitoring the implementation of strategies to improve services to young children.

Education Transformation Oversight Committee (ETOC) Chairman, Dr. Adrian Stokes, advised that the oversight body had its first meeting on February 27.

He was speaking at Friday’s (April 25) ETOC Press Conference held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew.

Dr. Troupe, in her remarks, informed that nine basic schools were modernised during the 2024/25 financial year.

“Within this financial year (2025/26), we’ll be taking on another 19 basic schools…to make sure that we continue to build out fully funded spaces in our early childhood institutions,” she said.