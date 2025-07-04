E-learning Jamaica a Critical Partner in Creating Digital Society

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, has hailed e-Learning Jamaica (e-LJam) as a critical partner in Jamaica’s progress towards becoming a fully digital society.

The entity, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has a mandate of integrating and infusing technology at all levels of the education system, with the objective of bridging the digital divide and ensuring that students are prepared for the demands of a digital economy.

“More than just hardware, the company has supported the broader ecosystem of digital learning through content, through connectivity, through training and technical support,” the Minister said.

She was addressing e-LJam’s recent 20th Anniversary Gala and Dinner at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Noting that a digitally enabled society begins in the classroom, she said the entity has been invaluable in building out virtual education, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, by delivering information and communications technology (ICT) devices to students across the island.

“The agency was at the forefront of getting devices into the hands of students and teachers, training educators to navigate the digital classroom, and helping school leaders reimagine how teaching and learning could happen in the virtual context,” she pointed out.

Initiatives undertaken in this regard include the ‘One Laptop or Tablet per Child’, ‘Tablets in Schools’, ‘Own Your Own Device’, as well as the targeted distribution of learning kits to underserved communities.

Mrs. Williams said that while much remains to be done to strengthen the country’s digital sector, the agency is a critical partner in the continued improvement of public services and enhancing the quality of life for citizens.

“We honour two decades of national service of ensuring that Jamaicans, particularly students, teachers, and education stakeholders are not left behind in an increasingly technological world,” she said.

e-LJam is distributing smart boards, laptops, and other devices to schools and libraries, enhancing access to technology for both students and educators.

The entity is focused on building the capacity of teachers to effectively integrate technology into their classrooms through training programmes and is promoting digital inclusion by working to ensure that all Jamaicans have access to the tools and information needed to thrive in a digital economy.

e-LJam actively pursues collaborations with various entities and organisations to acquire additional technology and infrastructure upgrades for educational institutions.