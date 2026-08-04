Drought Mitigation Programme Gets Additional $60 Million to Assist Farmers

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, has announced the injection of an additional $60 million into the national drought mitigation programme, to assist farmers navigating the severe dry spell impacting the country.

This is in addition to the $149-million drought mitigation strategy the Minister previously announced, based on projections from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

Speaking on Saturday (August 1) at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon, Mr. Green highlighted the Ministry’s proactive strategy in managing climate challenges and supporting the agricultural sector.

“One of the things that we’re doing differently, is preparation… . So today, I’m pleased to announce that we are going to add an additional $60 million to our drought mitigation programme,” he said.

This allocation will focus on immediate relief as well as long-term water management solutions.

The Minister stated that $20 million will be used for trucking water to the farmers, and the bigger portion will be used to provide storage, drip irrigation support, and build catchment ponds.

Highlighting the importance of the catchment ponds during dry periods, Minister Green explained that “what happens is that even when you’re in these dry times, you get a bout of shower, and it goes to waste. We don’t want that to be the case”.

“So, we are on a drive now to build retention ponds with our farmers, with our community groups, so that they can better face these increased dry temperatures,” he added.

Minister Green reassured the agricultural community that during these challenging weather conditions, “the Ministry is here to help”.