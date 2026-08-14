Drought Management Committee to Help with Compliance of Prohibition Orders

The Drought Management Committee of the Integrated Water Resource Management Council (IWRMC) will assist with ensuring compliance with the water prohibition orders set to take effect on August 17.

This is according to Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda.

Responding to questions during a Ministerial Interview with Jamaica Information Service Chief Executive Officer, Giovanni Dennis, at the Ministry’s office on Half-Way Tree Road in St. Andrew on Wednesday (August 12), the Minister said the Committee will meet almost weekly.

“That committee has membership from the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force), the JDF (Jamaica Defence Force), the Fire Brigade, the municipalities, Ministry of Health… and everyone becomes an officer.

Every pair of eyes that work in these agencies open their eyes and report to NWC (National Water Commission) when there are challenges,” he outlined.

Under the prohibition orders, which are applicable to seven parishes, no person shall use or cause water supplied by the NWC to be used for non essential or unusual purposes, due to a deficiency in the country’s water supply because of drought.

Any person who contravenes the orders may be liable to a fine of $1,000 or a prison sentence of up to 30 days upon conviction.

In response to concerns raised by a member of the public regarding the prohibition of vehicle washing with a hose and the effect this may have on car wash operators, Minister Samuda explained that the act is only prohibited with the use of NWC water.

“There are many private operators who extract raw water, meaning water directly from rivers or streams, and that is what carwash operators will have to do in this period. We won’t be able to use water that is treated… meaning chlorinated, has gone through the filtration process and pumped, when we have so little of it… for a non-essential service,” he outlined.

The Minister acknowledged that the restriction would drive up the costs of operation for those businesses and emphasised that the Government empathises with those persons who may be affected.

He noted, however, that the water restrictions are not unique to Jamaica, as the world has entered an era of global water bankruptcy, according to the United Nations (UN).