Drop-in Centre In Buckfield, Ocho Rios, Now Open To The Homeless For Overnight Stay

Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, says the Drop-In Centre in Buckfield, Ocho Rios, St. Ann, designed to provide cooked meals, a shower facility, and a change of clothes for the less fortunate, is currently accommodating overnight stays.

The centre, he said, has been retrofitted with beds and mattresses to welcome those living on the streets and with nowhere else to go.

Mr. Belnavis told JIS News that the changes were implemented recently and have already shown positive results, particularly as Jamaica braces for Hurricane Melissa.

He emphasised that the alterations to the Drop-In Centre are a temporary measure, designed to ensure the safety and dignity of vulnerable residents during the emergency period.

“This is not a permanent shelter. The Drop-In Centre is distinct from longer-term initiatives like the St. Ann Infirmary in that the guests are not permanent residents. They are here temporarily while we work with families and other arrangements to reconnect them with support systems, once the situation stabilises,” the Mayor said.

He noted that the focus at present is on protecting the elderly and vulnerable populations and ensuring that residents have access to basic needs as Melissa approaches.

“The all-hands-on-deck approach is essential. This will be our most effective strategy to counter the incoming storm and its impending wrath. Our municipal teams, along with local agency partners, must coordinate closely to safeguard lives and minimise disruption,” he said.

The Drop-In Centre is a community facility established to support vulnerable residents by providing cooked meals, access to showers, and a space to change clothes. The centre operates as a day-to-day support hub for those in need.

It was developed through the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development as part of St. Ann’s Bay’s broader social welfare and emergency response strategy to address the needs of the less fortunate, namely the homeless.

The Mayor urged community leaders and residents to remain informed through official channels as the hurricane progresses, adding that the St. Ann Municipality and its local agency partners are committed to safeguarding the well-being of all residents during this period, while also planning for sustainable, long-term support for those in need.