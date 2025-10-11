Drax Hall Roadway to Be Upgraded

The main roadway through Drax Hall and neighbouring coastal towns in St. Ann is to be transformed into a multi-functional boulevard, says Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Dr. Holness noted that the roadway, in its current state, cannot serve the new and emerging needs of the fast-developing centre of urban activity in St. Ann.

“So, we have taken on some of the best development advice that we can get that is being led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and we are now doing a design for this road,” Dr. Holness stated.

He was addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the 68,000 square foot three-story Boot 2 commercial complex in Drax Hall, St. Ann, on Friday, October 10.

The Prime Minister said a new design will meet the demands of the area’s fast-growing urban and commercial space.

He informed that the redesigned corridor would feature a more structured layout with proper signals, pedestrian crossings, and possibly overhead bridges or grade separations to ensure smooth movement of both vehicles and pedestrians.

Dr. Holness also announced plans to extend the North South Highway to provide an alternative route for travellers between Kingston and Montego Bay.

He said this extended toll road will reach close to the St. Ann and Trelawny parish border, opening new lands for development and supporting the natural growth of the region.

Dr. Holness pointed out that the project, which is being executed in partnership with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), will be implemented in two phases.

“So, we’re going to ensure that there are efficient traffic flow and connectivity for this area. This area will definitely become the new centre of urban development for the parish of St. Ann,” Dr. Holness stated.