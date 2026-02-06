Dr. Reddy’s Labs to Commence Pharmaceutical Shipments to Guyana and Trinidad

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, has welcomed the move by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in Jamaica to commence the shipment of pharmaceuticals to Guyana and Trinidad.

He said that the development is a significant milestone in expanding the company’s footprint in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

It is a strategic move, which will position the island as a key gateway for pharmaceutical distribution and exports within the region, he added.

“Dr. Reddy’s has been operating in Jamaica as a partner for a long time but, recently, they decided to set up their own office here. I am pleased that today, within a relatively short period of time… they are going to export [products valued at] about US$300,000, first to Trinidad and Guyana. I know, because of the wide range of pharmaceutical products that the company carries, they will be increasing this amount of export,” Senator Hill said.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremonial export and guided tour of the entity’s warehouse at T. Geddes Grant, 109 Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, on Thursday (February 5).

Established in Jamaica as a subsidiary in 2024, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company that is actively expanding its footprint in the Caribbean.

In May 2025, Dr. Reddy’s signed a Letter of Intent with JAMPRO to develop Jamaica as a regional distribution and export hub for pharmaceutical products.

As part of this initiative, the company has leased a bonded warehouse measuring approximately 8,800 square feet at the T. Geddes Grant facility, with storage capacity for an estimated 270-300 pallets.

Responding to questions about the likelihood of the pharmaceutical giant’s exploration of the local cannabis industry, Senator Hill pointed out that “medicinal cannabis is what Jamaica has authorised and made legal. Dr. Reddy’s has a slew of research labs across India and elsewhere. We would be pleased to see that they investigate this”.

He noted that the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) would be the most likely agency to form a partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to facilitate this research.

“I trust that if it makes sense for them, that kind of research and development of products could be done right here in Jamaica because it is our cannabis that has had the cache around the world,” he pointed out.

“I would hope that firms like Dr. Reddy’s would find it useful to do that kind of research in Jamaica,” he added.