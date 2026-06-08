Dr. Chang Reinforces Govt’s Commitment to Education

Jamaica remains committed to investing in education as a pathway to poverty reduction and community upliftment, says Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

“Education is the only sustainable route out of poverty in any community,” he said.

“We are fully committed to making the investment in educating our students, educating the population and educating the workforce, knowing the benefits to be had,” he added.

Dr. Chang said: “Once you can begin to ensure our children get access to education, the learning required to develop their potential and make a contribution to the country, it transforms communities in the long run.”

He was addressing the opening of a new computer laboratory at New Roads Primary School in Westmoreland.

Dr. Chang donated the facility to the school, which he attended as a child. It features desktop computers and Internet access, including Starlink connectivity supported by the Universal Service Fund (USF).

He urged students to make good use of the computer lab, describing it as “the opening of a door to knowledge and opportunity”.

Dr. Chang said that access to technology widens educational opportunities and improves academic outcomes.

Principal of New Roads Primary School, Coreen Tennant-James, said that the opening of the lab is a “a major milestone” and a meaningful contribution to the school’s future.

She said that the facility will expand opportunities for children who might otherwise face barriers to digital learning and support the school’s ongoing push towards excellence in a rapidly evolving world.

“It will provide students and teachers with greater access to technology and digital learning opportunities,” she said, expressing gratitude to Dr. Chang.

Mrs. Tennant-James also noted the school’s achievements in academics, culture, leadership, and sports, including success in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) festival competitions and strong performances in cricket and 4-H activities.

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy-Crawford, thanked Dr. Chang for his contribution.

“To be able to come back and to open a computer laboratory with brand-new desktop computers, I think that this is a big deal,” she noted.

She noted that the Government is ensuring an equitable learning environment for all students, with $2 billion allocated for textbooks and educational materials and efforts to broaden digital learning through partnerships with Microsoft and e-Learning Jamaica.