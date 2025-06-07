Dr. Chang Lauds JCF’s Evolution at Transformations Expo 2.0 Launch

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang on Friday (June 6) lauded the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for its ongoing evolution towards a modern, intellectually driven and highly effective law enforcement agency.

He was speaking at the launch of the second staging of JCF’s Transformations People Quality Technology Expo (Expo 2.0) and the JCF Mensa Distinguished Lecture at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston.

Set for June 19-22, Expo 2.0 will be held at the National Arena in Kingston and the Montego Bay Community College in St. James.

The event is expected to showcase the JCF’s integration of innovation and technology, as well as the adaptive policing measures it employs to fulfil its mandate of serving and protecting, while continuously evolving with society’s needs.

“[The expo] marks another pivotal moment in the forward march of the JCF as it continues to reimagine, retool, and reform in alignment with the 21st century demands,” Dr. Chang said.

“It reflects a deep commitment of the Jamaica Constabulary Force to institutional excellence, strategic innovation, and a high standard of service to the people of Jamaica,” he continued.

He maintained that the expo is a clear declaration to the nation that the JCF is dynamic, “firmly rooted in the pillars of people, quality and technology” and is prepared to counter any criminal actions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Chair of Expo 2.0 Steering Committee, Karina Powell Hood, explained the catalyst for Transformations Expo 2025.

After witnessing the captivating reaction of over 20,000 patrons at the inaugural event, the JCF recognised the importance of continuing to demonstrate the Force’s further evolution.

She emphasised that the expo is also a vital opportunity for the members of the JCF to connect with the public.

“We recognise that true transformation cannot happen in isolation. It requires trust, accountability, and meaningful engagement with the communities we serve,” Deputy Commissioner Powell Hood said.

“Expo 2.0 is an invitation for every Jamaican to experience, engage with and validate the advancement within your police force. Your participation, your voice and your expectations shape how we evolve,” she added.

The four-day showcase will reveal aspects of the JCF including its investigative capacity, the crime-solving expertise of the detectives and the diverse skills of the specialised groups on the Force.

The launch event on Friday also featured the Mense Distinguished Lecture delivered by Commissioner of Police, Dr. Kevin Blake. He provided historical insights on the JCF and detailed how technology integration has significantly boosted the expertise of Force members, influencing policing methods.

Commenting on the lecture, Dr. Chang said, “for me, this lecture represents the embodiment of a new and elevated tradition in the law enforcement agency, one that affirms the value of rigorous intellectual engagement, policy-driven discourse in public safety and security.”

“Indeed, the leadership of the force is taking a more cerebral approach to policing. We have some tough characters to deal with out there. And therefore, the police have to be well-trained, well-armed, and equipped with the tools for law enforcement,” he added.

The Minister also expressed his anticipation for the JCF Mensa journal, slated for publication during Police Week in November 2025. The journal will further display the tactics that support effective policing in Jamaica and the wider region.

“What it does is ensure sustainability and the development of a truly effective law enforcement philosophy in Jamaica that will guarantee and give confidence to our citizens that this Jamaica Constabulary Force— the force for good— is not only prepared, but is willing to ensure that there’s sustainability in the outcome they’re achieving and that this society can look towards great, not only good, order and public safety in the future,” Dr. Chang said.

He also applauded the Commissioner of Police and the senior management team in launching the JCF Mensa.