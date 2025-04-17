Dr. Ana Touza Appointed FAO Representative for Jamaica, The Bahamas and Belize

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has appointed Dr. Ana Touza as the new FAO Representative for Jamaica, The Bahamas and Belize.

A rural sociologist and gender specialist, Dr. Touza brings more than two decades of experience in international development, with a strong track record in research, policy, and programme implementation across Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean. She succeeds Dr. Crispim Moreira in the post.

Dr. Touza officially began her assignment in Jamaica with the presentation of her credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith on April 16, 2025.

This marks the formal commencement of her diplomatic engagement in the country.

During the meeting Minster Johnson Smith and Dr. Touza discussed advancing inclusive, climate-smart and tech-driven agriculture in Jamaica and the region, with a focus on youth, women, and innovation through methods like vertical farming and aquaculture.

Dr. Touza will lead FAO’s work in collaborating with the Government of Jamaica and key stakeholders to support food security, sustainable agriculture and climate resilience in Jamaica.

A national of Argentina, Dr. Touza holds a PhD in Social Sciences from the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (FLACSO), a Master’s in Development from Erasmus University in The Netherlands, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the Universidad Nacional de Cuyo, Argentina.

She has lectured at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Her career spans work with the UNDP in Honduras and the World Food Programme (WFP) in Honduras, Mozambique, and Panama.

At WFP, she coordinated a regional programme across nine countries to integrate small-scale farmers into agricultural value chains.

As a researcher, Dr. Touza has explored the social exclusion of peasants, rural development gaps and the lived experiences of Maya, Miskito, and Lenca women across Central America.

She also led research for the Gender Economic Profile of Central America.

From 2019 to 2025, Dr. Touza served as FAO Representative in Cabo Verde, where she championed initiatives in sustainable agriculture, food systems and rural livelihoods.

Dr. Touza’s appointment comes at a critical time as FAO continues to support national efforts across the Caribbean to build climate resilience, strengthen food security and advance inclusive rural development.