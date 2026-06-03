Dover Residents Come Together to Restore Community Centre

Residents of Dover near Kitson Town in St. Catherine are putting hands and hearts into the rehabilitation of their community centre.

The aim is to transform the long-out-of-use facility into a hub for recreation, sports, community events and training activities.

Scores of residents turned out on Labour Day 2026 to clear the property and clean and paint sections of the building.

Resident and businessman Rohan Bullock, who is spearheading the project, told JIS News that the intention is to bring the community centre back to life.

He said he has long recognised the potential of the facility and decided to rally the community to undertake the restoration project.

On Labour Day, heavy equipment and workmen were brought in to remove overgrown bush and thick vegetation and reopen entrance roads to the property.

Mr. Bullock said that further support is being sought to repair and secure the building, including replacing seven exterior doors.

“This facility, as far as I see, is one of the best community centres with the most potential in this area, in terms of the space and the facilities. I see this as a place where we can keep several functions, health fairs, farmers’ meetings and maybe start back a farmers’ group,” he told JIS News.

“We can maybe put an Internet café inside the building for children in the area and start back sporting events,” he added.

Mr. Bullock reflected on the role the centre has played in community life, recalling that it hosted Independence and Christmas dances, sport days and other social gatherings when he was growing up.

Operator of the nearby Dover Basic School, Jean Spencer, said she would like to see the restored community centre used for homework programmes, offer Internet service and activities for children and young people.

She commended the spirit of volunteerism shown during the Labour Day activity, noting that residents worked together in unity and with enthusiasm.

Miss Spencer thanked Mr. Bullock for leading the initiative and his continued support to Dover Basic School and the wider community.

“He has been with us for the past two years, working with us. When we have sports day, he gets the field ready for us… and we are grateful for that,” she said.