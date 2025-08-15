Don Wehby Remembered as a Patriot

The late former Senator, Cabinet Minister and Group Chief Executive Officer of GraceKennedy Limited, Don Wehby, was today remembered as a patriot who left an indelible mark on the nation’s political and business landscapes.

Mr. Wehby, who was 62 years old, passed away on Saturday, July 26, following a period of illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial for the life of the former Senator, was held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston on Thursday (August 14).

In a tribute, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said Mr. Wehby was one of Jamaica’s greatest sons, having committed his unwavering loyalty, remarkable intellect, and tireless energy to the nation.

“Don Wehby was, in every respect, a national figure, whose presence was felt in the boardroom, in the Senate, in the community and in the hearts of the people whose lives he touched. His passing has left a void, not just in the Grace Kennedy family and the Jamaican business community, but in the fabric of our nation,” Dr. Holness declared.

The Prime Minister pointed out that in September 2007, when Mr. Wehby accepted an appointment to the Senate, he made the uncommon but inspiring decision to leave the corporate world and enter public service.

Mr. Wehby served as Senator until 2009, also fulfilling the role of Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service during that period.

“He worked to strengthen the country’s fiscal position, streamline public administration, and promoted policies that encouraged economic growth,” Dr. Holness stated.

The Prime Minister noted that in 2016, Mr. Wehby returned to the Senate, once again bringing his wealth of experience on national issues.

“He served until November 2024, when his health compelled him to step down, leaving behind a record of service that was respected on both sides of the political aisle,” Dr. Holness stated.

He emphasised that the former Senator also contributed to national development through leadership roles outside of Parliament.

“As chairman of JAMPRO, he championed investment and trade opportunities for Jamaica. As chairman of the Task Force on Tourism and Linkages, he worked to ensure that the benefits of tourism were widely spread across the economy. His service extended to the diplomatic sphere as well, when he was appointed Honorary Consul of New Zealand to Jamaica in 2015,” the Prime Minister outlined.

He noted that despite all his public roles, Senator Wehby was deeply devoted to his family – his wife Hilary and children, Stephanie, Nicholas, and Abigail.

Mr. Wehby was also deeply devoted to GraceKennedy, which he guided through a period of tremendous growth, almost tripling the company’s revenue and expanding its footprint across the Caribbean, North America and Europe.

“Don understood that corporate success and national progress must go hand in hand. He has shown us that the public and private sectors can work together hand in hand to advance Jamaica’s development, and that we can demand excellence and still lead with compassion. He has shown us patriotism is not a slogan but a daily commitment to act in the best interest of Jamaica,” Dr. Holness affirmed.

He added that he is looking forward to Mr. Wehby’s induction into the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Hall of Fame at its upcoming banquet in October.

The former Senator was named as the 31st inductee into the Hall of Fame in April of this year in recognition of his remarkable contributions to Jamaica’s private sector and to nation-building.

Mr. Wehby’s mass brought together leaders from across the political, business, and civic spheres.

Among those present were Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Lady Allen; Former Prime Minister, Bruce Golding; Opposition Leader Mark Golding; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith and several other Ministers of Government.