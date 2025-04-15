Do Not Panic in a Burning Building – JFB

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is encouraging citizens to stay calm and make informed decisions in the terrifying event of being trapped inside a burning building.

“One of the things that we encourage you not to do, which is very difficult, is not to panic, because when you [do], you start to breathe very hard and you start to use up the oxygen around you more,” said Deputy Commissioner, JFB, Sean Martin, during a recent JIS television ‘Get the Facts’ interview.

The Deputy Commissioner noted that the calmer you are, the more air you will have to breathe over time.

Mr. Martin further informed that staying visible and calling for help is also advised during these situations.

“If you happen to have your cell phone, try and call for help or if you can hear persons on the outside, you can shout to let them know where you are. They’ll hear the voice and have an idea as to where you are,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner also shared practical survival tactics, especially if escape is not immediately possible.

“If you can go to the bathroom, turn the pipe on and if you have a towel, wet that towel and wrap yourself with [it]. Keep the pipe on, because the water will give you some fresh air,” said Mr. Martin.

He indicated that once you are inside the bathroom close the door, as doing that will prevent the fire from coming in.

“The door will give you a break, but of course you should always be familiar with your surroundings, so you’re always going to try and figure your way out, and it’s only if you can’t get out, then you’ll resort to the information that was just presented, because the first instance is to try and get out,” Mr. Martin emphasised.

The Deputy Commissioner, who is in charge of Fire Prevention, is also stressing the importance of checking doors safely before opening when there is a fire.

“Check the door with the back of your hand instead of your palm. If it is hot and you touch it with the back of your hand, you will automatically move away, but if you hold on to it with the middle of your hand, you tend to hold onto that door,” he said.

He pointed out that by checking the door, you are trying to find out if there is heat or if it is electrically charged.

“If the door is not hot, then you know that you can actually open that door and you can try and get out, but you should always be down on the floor so you can get constant fresh air,” Mr. Martin added.

The JFB is also encouraging Jamaicans to educate themselves and their families about fire-safety practices.