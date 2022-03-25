Distruption Of CAC Phone Lines And Internet Services

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) wishes to advise the public of the disruption of its phone lines, which has impacted its Electronic Management Systems and other Internet services.
While the technicians are working assiduously to repair the system to restore communication, persons are being encouraged to leave messages at (876) 619-4222-30. All queries will be answered once the issue has been resolved.
The Management and Staff at the CAC apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation at this time.
For further information and updates, visit the CAC’s website at https://www.cac.gov.jm/.