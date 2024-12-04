Distribution of Citrus Seedlings Continues in Manchester

The Manchester Parish Development Committee (PDC) will be distributing 300 citrus seedlings to householders in communities across the parish on Thursday (December 5).

The initiative is part of a project being undertaken by the Committee with support from the Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI), which is aimed at revitalising the parish’s citrus industry. The seedlings include lime, lemon, ortanique, Parson Brown Orange and Navel Orange.

Chairman of the PDC, Anthony Freckleton, informed that more than 250 seedlings have already been distributed to householders.

Residents received the first set of planting material at the recent staging of Manchester Community Day at the Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville.

Mr. Freckleton said that starting next year, qualified farmers will be given a quantity of seedlings for planting.

“Manchester was once the largest producer of citrus. We used to export to the United States, and for a number of reasons, disease and otherwise, our citrus stock has been wiped out,” he noted.

“We are working now to ensure that eventually, the citrus industry in our parish will start to thrive. The response to this programme has been overwhelming; people are very interested and it is a win from the start,” he said.

He outlined that training will be provided to the beneficiaries and monitoring done on the progress of the project. He urged persons who are unable to care for the plants to not accept them.

For his part, President of NCU, Professor Lincoln Edwards, said the University is a partner on the project, noting that citrus trees are being planted on the institution’s campus.

He said that the revival of the citrus industry in Manchester will not only boost the economy but provide an excellent source of Vitamin C to enhance the health of citizens, “so we encourage it”.

Four other parishes involved in mining activities are involved in the project.