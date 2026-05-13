Distracted Driving Still A Major Problem

Motorists are being urged to avoid distracted driving, warning that the practice continues to contribute to crashes and fatalities on the nation’s roads.

Commanding Officer for the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Senior Superintendent Lloyd Darby, made the plea at a recent JIS Think Tank.

He said the use of cellular phones while driving remains one of the most common forms of distraction among motorists.

“For 2024, over 26,000 tickets were issued for those offences. In 2025, it came down a little, with over 21,000 tickets being issued. So far this year, it’s a little over 700 tickets for the offence of using devices while driving,” he informed.

Senior Superintendent Darby explained that distracted driving includes activities such as texting, making or receiving calls while holding a phone, and watching videos while operating a motor vehicle.

He noted that while investigators may not always determine distracted driving as the primary cause of crashes, it is frequently identified as a contributing factor.

“In 2024, the investigators attributed 14 of the fatal crashes to distracted driving. So far this year, we see that one case had an influence,” he said.

Senior Superintendent Darby also pointed out that the Road Traffic Act prohibits the use of handheld electronic devices while driving, except in cases where monitors are being used for navigation purposes such as GPS.

He said there are dangers associated with visual, manual and cognitive distractions, noting that drivers require critical reaction time to respond to hazards on the road.

“You need to be focused on the task of driving to get from point A to point B safely,” he stressed.

Senior Superintendent Darby is also encouraging motorists to wear seat belts, properly secure children, avoid speeding, and ensure they are mentally fit before operating a vehicle.