Dissatisfied Consumers Urged to Voice Concerns Through Proper Channels

Dissatisfied consumers are being encouraged to avoid social media rants and instead express their concerns respectfully and through the appropriate channels.

Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) Legal Officer, Tara Francis, in making the call, noted the importance of constructive feedback in improving service standards and business practices, and promoting fairness and competition within the marketplace.

“Consumers have the right to voice their complaints and concerns. If you have engaged a service, whether it’s a massage, a nail appointment, or any other service, and it falls below a reasonable standard, you have every right to speak up. However, it’s important to do so respectfully and through the proper channels,” she said.

Ms. Francis, who was addressing a recent webinar hosted by the CAC, encouraged consumers to avoid public outbursts on social media and consider more effective approaches.

These include leaving an honest review that provides constructive feedback, contacting the business directly via phone or email to outline the specific concerns, clearly stating the date of the transaction, the nature of the service, and the reasons for dissatisfaction.

“Your voice matters. It helps businesses understand where improvements are needed and can even influence positive changes within an industry,” Ms. Francis pointed out.

As part of its mandate, the CAC remains committed to empowering Jamaican consumers through education and advocacy, ensuring they are aware of their rights and the proper avenues to address their concerns.

For more information on consumer rights and support, visit the CAC’s website at www.cac.gov.jm or call 1-888-991-4470.