Disruption In Telephone Service At Martha Brae Commercial Office – NWC

The National Water Commission (NWC) regrets to advise its valued customers that, one of its telephone lines at its commercial office in Martha Brae, Trelawny is currently out of service.

The matter has been reported to the telecommunications provider and we await a speedy resolution.

The telephone number out of service is : 876-610-5802.

The NWC apologizes to customers for any inconvenience caused and urges customers to visit the office or call 876-610-5216 or the NWC Call Centre at 1 888 CALL NWC (1 888 225 5692) for assistance.