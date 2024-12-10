Disney Cruise Line Makes Welcome Commitment to Jamaica

Disney Cruise Line’s Regional Public Affairs Director for The Bahamas and the Caribbean, Joseph Gaskin, says the entity is fully committed to playing an even bigger role in Jamaica’s cruise shipping future.

Speaking with JIS News during the inaugural visit of the company’s flagship vessel, the ‘Disney Treasure’, the sixth in the fleet of luxury liners, Mr. Gaskin said the cruise ship is poised to become a regular fixture at the Port of Falmouth in Trelawny, calling on this ‘vibrant destination” every two weeks.

He said this commitment not only signifies a strong investment in the local economy but also highlights Falmouth’s rich, storied past, which aligns with Disney’s signature storytelling approach.

“The Disney Treasure, which can accommodate over 4,000 passengers and crew, boasts a plethora of innovative attractions and unique experiences that echo the enchanting storyteller ethos Disney is renowned for. This latest addition to the fleet has, so far, been delivering extraordinary adventures at sea and on shore, elevating the vacation experience for families from all over the globe,” Mr. Gaskin said.

He said Disney’s dedication to providing memorable vacation experiences continues to be a driving force behind its investments in various ports globally, noting that Falmouth’s welcoming nature aligns with the family-oriented approach of Disney cruising.

The Disney Executive pointed out that, as is the case with other ports of call, the cruise line has pledged to support local businesses and engage with community members, enhancing the sustainable tourism model in the region.

Local leaders are happy with the arrival of the Disney Treasure and the influx of visitors they are confident it will bring to the Falmouth region and, by extension, Jamaica.

They note that the ship’s regular calls will offer a significant boost to the local economy, fostering job creation and providing a marketplace for Jamaican artisans and entrepreneurs.

Additionally, they highlight that the Disney brand’s strong international recognition is expected to position Falmouth on the map as a must-visit Caribbean destination.

“Falmouth is a hidden jewel brimming with history and culture. It is the ideal destination for Disney Cruise Line, as the story of this vibrant community and its people can enhance the extraordinary journey of the cruise line’s visitors,” Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Colin Gager, remarked.

“The arrival of the Disney Treasure will open new doors for exploring our rich heritage, delicious cuisine and warm hospitality; the economic impact will be tremendous. We are thrilled to be part of Disney’s valuable legacy and to partner with them in showcasing our beautiful town. We hope that visitors leave with a piece of Falmouth in their hearts, just as we offer a piece of Jamaica’s warmth and spirit,” he added.

Falmouth is a port rich in history, having been established in the 18th century as a thriving hub for the sugar trade.

Its Georgian architecture and surroundings make it a perfect backdrop for Disney’s narrative-driven voyages.

The town radiates a unique charm steeped in heritage that resonates well with Disney’s brand of magical storytelling, thus forming what Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, describes as a “convenient marriage”.