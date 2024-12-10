Disney Cruise Line Launches ‘Treasure Tomorrow’ Programme in Jamaica

Disney Cruise Line has launched the ‘Treasure Tomorrow’ Programme in Jamaica, in a bid to make a significant commitment to community engagement locally.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with Junior Achievement Jamaica, focuses on providing career exploration opportunities for Jamaican students, particularly those living in and around the town of Falmouth in Trelawny.

It is intended to strengthen the connection between tourism and community development by exposing young people to various career paths in the tourism and cruise industries.

Over time, participating students will be introduced to a range of professions, from hospitality to marketing, and even opportunities to work as mariners or in leadership positions on cruise ships.

The initiative was launched during the inaugural call at the Falmouth Pier by the cruise ship, the ‘Disney Treasure’, on December 5.

Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) President, Professor Gordon Shirley, said the programme forms part of Disney’s broader commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, by giving back to youth in the destinations their cruise vessels visit.

“This initiative will further strengthen the connection between tourism and the community’s growth,” he indicated.

Treasure Tomorrow is seen as a unique opportunity for youngsters to gain valuable insights into the cruise industry, an area that may not be immediately apparent as a career choice for many Jamaicans.

During the launch, selected students got the opportunity to explore the Disney Treasure, offering them a first-hand experience of the new vessel.

Professor Shirley said the PAJ is playing a key role in the programme’s implementation by working closely with Disney to expand the initiative’s scope and create meaningful connections between the cruise industry and Jamaica’s youth.

“We like to work with Disney, because they always bring a unique perspective,” he stated.

Professor Shirley added that the programme’s launch not only strengthens the ties between Disney and Jamaica, but also serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of investing in the next generation.