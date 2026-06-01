Discovery Bay Police Station is Tops in St. Ann

The Discovery Bay Police Station walked away as the top station for the St. Ann Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), at the parish’s Divisional Conference and Awards Ceremony, held at the Cardiff Hotel & Spa in Runaway Bay, St. Ann, on Thursday, May 28.

The event, celebrated under the theme: ‘Delivering Excellence In Policing Through Resilience And Professionalism’, recognised the outstanding efforts of law enforcement officers across the parish.

It brought together police personnel from across the division’s 11 stations to recognise their service, while reflecting on the division’s performance and to chart the course ahead.

Station Commander for the Discovery Bay Police Station, Sergeant Mignette Ambersley, credited the accomplishment to the dedication and collective efforts of her team.

“I just want to say thanks to my team at Discovery Bay Police Station for their hard work, dedication and determination in outnumbering all 11 stations in St. Ann Division and have us emerge the winner,” Sergeant Ambersley outlined.

She leads a team of roughly 20 personnel that include four sub-officers, eight constables, two district constables and civilian staff.

She noted that managing a border station located between St. Ann and Trelawny requires strong leadership, resilience and responsibility.

“The way forward from my station is nothing but success. We will continue to be the top station in the division. With my team, their determination, dedication, and commitment, I can assure you that we’ll continue to keep this as a top station,” Sergeant Ambersley said.

The ceremony also recognised several outstanding members of the division through retiree awards, top performer awards and special awards. Among those receiving special recognition was Inspector Juanita Vessell-Mitchell, who is currently assigned to Area Two Headquarters in Tower Isle.

Inspector Vessell-Mitchell has spent a combined 26 years serving the division across two separate stints, commanding several stations including Brown’s Town, Claremont, St. Ann’s Bay, Ocho Rios, and Runaway Bay.

She also served as a sub-officer overseeing divisional operations at one point in her career.

“Hard work and dedication pay off. When you serve the members of the JCF as well as the external members, members of the community, you will be appreciated because someone will see your work and your effort, and you will be rewarded,” said Inspector Vessell-Mitchell.

“So, my advice to my juniors and my fellow colleagues, just serve your country, the people of your country and your community with dignity and respect and someone will see your effort, and you will be rewarded,” she added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Carlos Russell, the Commanding Officer for St. Ann Division, used the occasion to celebrate those who were recognised and to challenge those who were not.

SSP Russell offered special commendation to the Discovery Bay Police Station, acknowledging the work being carried out by the team and its leadership.

He pointed out that it was important to maintain high standards of policing across the parish and reminded officers of their responsibility to ensure the safety and security of residents.

“There are people depending on us, and I believe that we can deliver. We have what it takes, and if we work as a team, and everyone just does what you’re tasked to do, and do it to the best of your ability, I guarantee that we will have success,” SSP Russell underscored.

“We all know the targets that we have for the Division and we all have to work towards them. You know the targets for your station, let us work towards them. It’s one team. Let us all work together as one,” he added.