Discount On Licensing Fee For Route Taxi And Bus Operators

The Government has provided a 30 per cent discount on licensing fee for route taxi and bus operators.

Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, made the disclosure during his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday (May 26).

Mr. Montague said the decision to grant the discount stems from government- directed concessions made by these operators, which, he said, has had an impact on the incomes of these operators.

“This costs taxpayers some $75 million, but we believe it was well needed. We wish we could have done more,” he said.

The Minister commended industry stakeholders for their cooperation in making the necessary adjustments, as the country continues to navigate the challenges in the sector brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our operators and investors are being challenged by the stresses of today. We must salute them for the most part for following the COVID protocols. Our operators in the system must be given special commendation for the role they have played in treating with the pandemic,” Mr. Montague said.

In addition, he said that as of May 25, Transport Authority opened up the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre to rural stage carriage operators.

“This is going very well so far. The next phase will incorporate JUTC sub-franchise holders,” he informed.

Mr. Montague said the Transport Authority has established a Complaints and Standards Department that will receive complaints of unprofessional conduct by public passenger vehicle operators and investigate these claims.

The objective of the Complaints and Standards Department is to uphold standards in the industry.

“It will begin now and eventually rolled out to be an independent body to [uphold] professionalism on the job. Respect must be shown at all times to our customers. We must be professional at all times in the discharge of our duties,” the Minister said.

This department can be contacted at 876- 383-3575; 1-888-991-5687 or via WhatsApp 876-551-8196.