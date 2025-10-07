Disaster Coordinators Urged to Maintain Healthy Relationships With Partner Agencies

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has urged the island’s disaster coordinators to maintain healthy relationships with partner entities to strengthen the island’s disaster response mechanism.

The Minister gave the charge while speaking at a recent meeting of parish disaster coordinators, representatives of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and officers of the Hazard Mitigation and Risk Management Unit of the Ministry.

Mr. McKenzie stressed that parish disaster coordinators are essential to the work of municipal corporations.

He explained that “whatever initiative is undertaken by municipal corporations, there has to be an input from the disaster coordinators”.

“Based on the knowledge that you should have of areas in various communities where flooding occurs, areas where whenever it rains, there is impact on communities, you should be a part of those discussions from the outset,” the Minister said.

He explained that disaster coordinators should also develop working relationships with agencies such as the Fire Brigade, “so that they are involved in daily operations”.

Mr. McKenzie also called on the coordinators to ensure that the various disaster committees that they are required to facilitate are up and running.

Meanwhile, the Minister reminded the parish disaster coordinators that their role requires them to be active all year round.

“We have to move to a stage where the disaster coordinators become more active during the year, and not just part-time,” he said.

Pointing out that the Hurricane Season is now half-way complete, the Minister also reminded them of their responsibility to ensure that shelters are in good condition and ready to host citizens if needed.

In his remarks, State Minister, Hon. Delroy Williams, emphasised the importance of proper coordination between agencies involved in disaster response.

“We can’t respond effectively without coordinating our efforts with other agencies… other agencies also play critical roles during a disaster,” Mr. Williams stated.

He urged the relevant stakeholders to continue working on their coordination to ensure maximum effectiveness during and after a disaster.