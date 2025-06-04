Director of Public Prosecutions Office Clears Over 15,000 Cases Since 2017

Since 2017, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has disposed of more than 15,000 cases as part of a sustained focus on fairness and impartiality for all Jamaicans.

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, made the disclosure during his 2025/26 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 3).

He further informed that since 2020, the ODPP has prepared more than 4,000 case files for trial as part of its prosecutorial duties on behalf of the State.

“Fifteen years ago, the ODPP was functioning with approximately 27 prosecutors. The numbers have been increasing steadily to match the growing demands for representation of the Crown in criminal matters.,” Mr. Chuck said.

“At present, the complement of prosecutors is 58, and permission has been given to increase it to 70, which shows the support the Government is giving to get criminal trials completed in a timely manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, between 2020 and 2024, the ODPP processed 46 extradition requests, successfully finalising 36 cases with offenders extradited. The remaining 10 are at varying stages of completion.

Additionally, under the Serious Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Programme (SOCAP), the United Kingdom (UK) Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has been providing donor support to the Unification of Prosecutorial Services as part of the wider justice sector reform programme involving the ODPP.

In fiscal year 2024/25, more than 14,100 case files were processed/disposed of across all courts by the ODPP.