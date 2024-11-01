Director General of ITA Outlines Consequences of Alcohol and Drug Use by Motorists

Many road users have been maimed physically and ruined financially as a result of alcohol and drug use, says Director General of the Island Traffic Authority (ITA), Colonel Daniel Pryce.

Delivering the keynote address at a forum on the effects of alcohol and drug use on the public transportation system, Colonel Pryce said the issue is a “reality that touches families, friends and communities”.

The event was hosted by the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services on October 30, at the University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica, in St. Andrew.

“Both substances impair judgement, reaction times and motor skills, making it difficult for drivers to operate vehicles safely. When individuals choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they make a decision that endangers not only their own lives but also the lives of innocent people,” Colonel Pryce emphasised.

He added that when persons drive while being intoxicated with the substances, sound judgement is limited, and many drugs, both illegal and prescription, can have profound effects on motoring skills and cognitive functions.

“A driver intoxicated, misjudges the speed of an approaching vehicle, or fails to react in time to a pedestrian crossing the road. This is not a rare occurrence; it happens every day, and while our data doesn’t show many people dying as a result of alcohol or drugs, we can’t deny the fact that many persons have suffered from injuries sustained in crashes caused by the use of these substances,” he pointed out.

Colonel Pryce underscored that there is a ripple effect from the issue, as the consequences of impaired driving extend far beyond the individual, because families are shattered, friends are lost, communities grieve, and there is the emotional and financial toll as well.

“Victims may face long-term physical challenges, and families often endure years of hardship in the aftermath of a crash,” he said, stressing that when public passenger vehicle operators drive under the influence of the substances, the consequences can be dire, as they pose a significant risk to passengers and other road users.

The Director General said beyond the immediate physical dangers, the presence of substance abuse can create an unsafe environment for passengers, and incidents of aggressive behaviour or unpredictable actions can make travel uncomfortable and frightening for those on board.

“When substance abuse affects public transportation, the ripple effects extend throughout our communities. Trust in public transport systems can erode, leading to decreased ridership and increased congestion on our roads, as people turn to personal vehicles. This, in turn, exacerbates traffic issues, pollution, and stress on our infrastructure,” he argued.

Under the Road Traffic Act, 2018 and attendant regulations, persons applying for a learner’s permit, Class C driver’s licence, and those 70 years and over are required to submit a medical certificate.

Applicants are tested for alcohol dependence, seizures related to alcohol and any evidence of alcoholism.