Digital Transformation in Law Libraries

With the increased use of technology across the legal ecosystem, law libraries are being highlighted as a critical support area in which to incorporate the use of digital technology.

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, said this area is poised for major transformation.

“I don’t think that we are going to get rid of books, but it is clear that there is a transformation to the digital age and this is where I think a lot of law librarians have to ponder when this transformation takes place, how best will you continue to serve our people and those who use the law libraries,” he said.

Mr. Chuck was addressing the opening ceremony for the 39th Caribbean Association of Law Libraries (CARALL) hybrid Conference and Annual General Meeting, on Monday (July 28), at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, in Kingston. The Conference is being held from July 28 to 31.

“Whether as a student, as a lawyer, as a researcher or even to get information, we are deeply indebted to you the librarians who assisted over the many days, weeks and years,” the Minister said.

“When I addressed you in 2016, I noted that technology is overtaking everywhere and I indicated that before long, our law libraries may not have books but computers, because everything would probably be digitised and you can easily get the information from books via the computer, because most persons are now reading not the hard copy but frequently from their computer screen,” Mr. Chuck pointed out.

For her part, Senior Puisne Judge, Supreme Court of Jamaica, Hon. Mrs. Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams, said the digital transformation must extend to the law librarians as the custodians of judgements, legislation and scholarly resources.

“As we continue the transition into the digital age and as our courts undergo technological reform, let us not forget our librarians as we move from physical volumes to digital repositories. We must also embrace the far-reaching benefits that this shift can bring in making justice more accessible, more understandable and more effective,” she said.

“It is your expertise that guides young practitioners to the right cases, your diligence that ensures our judgements are archived and accessible and your foresight that prepares the ground for the legal challenges to come,” she added.

Meanwhile, President of CARALL, Dwaymian Brissette, said the conference programme reflects the diverse interest of its members.

“We are committed to designing and implementing training programmes like our annual conference to empower you in delivering exceptional service to your stakeholders,” he noted.

Presentations will be made on the Conference topics ‘Artificial Intelligence, Social Media Privacy, and Freedom of Expression: A legal Comparison’, and ‘Guardians of Privacy: Data Protection and Libraries in the Caribbean Digital Landscape’, among others.

The Conference is being held under the theme, ‘Examining Commonwealth Caribbean Law: A Comparative Analysis in a Global Context’.