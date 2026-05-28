Digital Platform to Facilitate Direct Deposits for Phase 2 of ROOFS Programme

The Government has introduced a digital platform to facilitate direct deposits for Phase 2 of the Restoration of Owner or Occupant Family Shelters (ROOFS) Programme.

GovPay, Jamaica’s official digital platform for receiving government payments, can be accessed at https://wipaytoday.com/mlss/beneficiary.

Speaking at Wednesday’s (May 27) Post-Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said some beneficiaries in Phase I will also have access to that payment option.

He advised that more than 80 per cent of beneficiaries in Phase I have already received their vouchers or completed the process to receive cash or building materials.

“For the remaining persons who have been verified and have received their text message and have not yet redeemed, we realise that they have had some challenges. It is out of those challenges that we have been able to modify the system and to put in place what we call a much more advanced way for them to complete that process,” the Minister said.

Mr. Charles Jr. said beneficiaries still being processed under Phase I can visit the website, enter their TRN and receive updates on where and how to collect their benefits.

“All of what was before, in terms of a more arduous process, has been broken down and, of course, we’re using artificial intelligence that has been embedded into this digital platform, to assist us to close off the 20 per cent of persons for Phase I,” he said.

The Minister further explained that some applicants were not verified because of incorrect or incomplete TRN information, including errors with names or registration numbers.

He said the Ministry is working directly with Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) to validate those TRNs, “meaning to go through to see what the minor issues are and just rectify them, so we can get you into the verified list and get the direct deposit information”.