Digital Court Case Management System Set for October 2027 Launch

Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, has advised that the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) is scheduled to go live on October 1, 2027.

He made the announcement during the Judiciary of Jamaica’s annual Strategic Management Retreat, held at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Monday (August 17).

The IECMS, a paperless electronic court management platform, is designed to modernise and digitise the administration of justice in Jamaica.

The system is being implemented in partnership with the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative, with support from Global Affairs Canada and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jamaica.

Mr. Sykes said the IECMS represents a major step towards transforming the way cases are managed and justice is delivered in Jamaica.

“So, it offers the prospect of more efficient processes, better access to information, improved case management and more informed decision-making. But our digital transformation is not about computers. It is not simply about replacing papers with screens or acquiring another system. The purpose is to enable better justice,” he stated.

“If the technology does not reduce unnecessary waiting, improve access to information, strengthen the capability of judges, lawyers, registrars, and court staff to manage cases and improve the experience of the ordinary court user, then it would be a failed enterprise,” the Chief Justice added.

Mr. Sykes noted that the success of the digital transformation process must be measured by the experience of those who turn to the courts in seeking justice.

“That person does not care what we have implemented and how sophisticated it is. That person only cares about whether the case is heard, the process is understood, he or she is treated with dignity, and that decisions are made within a reasonable time. Technology must serve justice and justice must serve the people,” he stated.

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative signed a contract in November 2025, marking the start of the design, development and implementation of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) by the Government of Jamaica through the Judiciary.