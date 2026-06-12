Digital Case Management System to Modernise Jamaica’s Courts

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) will strengthen Jamaica’s justice reform efforts by replacing the outdated paper-based case management system currently used in the courts.

“It is anticipated that paper will no longer be a part of our court system, and eventually paper will be eliminated from all courts. If anyone should ever visit the courthouses in the parishes, you have rooms full of paper. We want to get rid of those, digitise them, free up space that people can utilise,” Mr. Chuck said.

The Minister was making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 10).

In November 2022, the Government, through the Ministry and with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), undertook a study tour to Rwanda.

Following that visit, in November 2025 the Ministry signed a bilateral agreement with Rwanda for the design, development, and implementation of the IECMS.

Minister Chuck further noted that, over time, the IECMS will transform Jamaica’s court system.

“This will mark a new era for the court system, since all stakeholders must now embrace modern technology and abandon our outdated paper-based systems. The aim is to make the use of technology in our Jamaican courts a leading model of excellence in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chuck pointed out that the courts have “done extremely well and continue to [perform at a high standard]”.

He noted that there has been a reduction in the backlog in the Parish Courts, while service delivery in the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court continues to improve.

The Supreme Court achieved an overall case clearance rate of more than 80 per cent, with judgment delivery rates exceeding 100 per cent, while the Court of Appeal has consistently maintained case clearance rates above 100 per cent.