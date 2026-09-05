Digicel Foundation to Upgrade Port Maria Special Education Unit in St. Mary

The Digicel Foundation is set to undertake a multimillion-dollar renovation and expansion project at the Port Maria Special Education Unit in St. Mary this financial year, as part of a wider push to enhance special education services across the island.

This was disclosed by Portfolio Manager for Education and Special Needs at the Foundation, Jamilia Crooks-Brown.

She was speaking during a handover ceremony for five renovated classrooms at The Mico University College Child Assessment and Research in Education (CARE) Centre in St. Andrew on Thursday (September 3).

Mrs. Crooks-Brown said the Foundation will undertake improvements to the Port Maria Special Education Unit, which is currently housed in a container unit.

“That project will create proper classrooms, bathrooms and a dedicated teacher area,” she informed.

Mrs. Crooks-Brown emphasised that the initiative reflects the Foundation’s long-standing commitment to supporting the education sector.

She stated that since 2004, Digicel Foundation has invested more than US$12 million in special-needs projects across the island.

“That investment says something very important about who we are and what we truly believe. We believe that special education deserves good things. It deserves good schools, deserves safe and stimulating spaces, it deserves facilities that are up to standard,” she affirmed.

Mrs. Crooks-Brown noted that the Digicel Foundation has also made significant investments in the creation of sensory-friendly spaces.

“In previous years, the Foundation has partnered with the Early Childhood Commission to establish inclusive classrooms and sensory rooms in early-childhood institutions across Jamaica. So we definitely understand the value that these spaces can bring to children, educators and families,” she stated.

Since 2004, the Digicel Foundation has completed 1,750 projects across Jamaica, investing US$51.6 million and impacting an estimated 889,381 lives.

These projects have encompassed education, special-needs and community-based initiatives aimed at advancing social and economic development across Jamaica.

Among these are the five Mico CARE classrooms, converted into Innovative Learning Environment (ILE) spaces through a partnership with the Phoenix Tower International (PTI) WINGS Foundation, which will provide enhanced support for children with special educational needs.

Mrs. Crooks-Brown noted that the Mico project is among several initiatives slated for implementation this year.

The Foundation’s commitment to the education sector has been commended by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe.

She noted that during times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation provided critical learning resources to support students with special educational needs.

“They were the first to provide the resources… the tablets, the internet… to make sure that there was continuity of learning. Most recently, when we had Hurricane Melissa and we had to prepare our students for exams… Digicel Foundation packaged individual student packages… for every learner to be supported as they prepared for their exams,” Dr. Troupe stated.

The Permanent Secretary further highlighted the Foundation’s contribution to teacher training through its Smart Labs initiative, noting that it has partnered with teachers’ colleges to equip educators with the skills needed to effectively deliver instruction in technology-enabled classrooms.

“That’s the vision of a Foundation that understands partnership and understands how you grow a country. They have never left our students with special education needs alone. They have always been at the forefront,” Dr. Troupe affirmed.